Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $40,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in McKesson by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,417,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in McKesson by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $388.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.08. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

