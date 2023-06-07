First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Merchants by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Merchants Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.