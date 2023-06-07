Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $37,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

