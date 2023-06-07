3,735 Shares in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

