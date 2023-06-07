Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,065,000 after purchasing an additional 211,585 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 4.8 %

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at $22,826,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,000 shares of company stock worth $4,472,582. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

