Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $45,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

