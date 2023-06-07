Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $443.84 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.94 and its 200-day moving average is $362.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

