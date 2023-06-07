Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 29,768 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.94% of Pool worth $110,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool Price Performance

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.48. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

