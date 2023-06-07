Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 89,207 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,511,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $112,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.