Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.35% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $112,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,816,000 after buying an additional 126,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.