Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 89,207 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,511,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $112,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 679,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 145,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.