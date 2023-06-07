Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $113,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,749,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.13.

REGN stock opened at $748.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $779.35 and a 200-day moving average of $758.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

