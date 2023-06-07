Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $121,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock worth $26,227,935. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,058.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,927.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,676.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

