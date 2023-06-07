Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 84,407 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.39% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $118,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

