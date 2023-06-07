Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.69% of Markel worth $121,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,350.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,332.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,325.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Markel news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

