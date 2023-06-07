Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,369 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $116,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $227.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.