Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 796,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $123,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
