Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 115,634.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862,664 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $113,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

