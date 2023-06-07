Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $114.92 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $114,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after buying an additional 117,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,387 shares of company stock worth $31,106,310 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

