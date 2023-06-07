Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $121,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,058.12 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,927.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,676.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

