Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $113,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN stock opened at $748.14 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $779.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.05.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

