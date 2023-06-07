Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.69% of Markel worth $121,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,712,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,350.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,332.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,325.41. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

