Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $113.60 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $113,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

