Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gartner were worth $118,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

