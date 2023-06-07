Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $123,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after purchasing an additional 592,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

SRE opened at $145.09 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

