Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 189,123 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of DuPont de Nemours worth $123,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

