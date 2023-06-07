Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $113.97 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,848 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.26% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $113,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.