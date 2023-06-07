Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,558 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Gartner worth $118,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.28 and its 200 day moving average is $329.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

