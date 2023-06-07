Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 349,018 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,018 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $118,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,818,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,518,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,084,000 after buying an additional 1,011,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

