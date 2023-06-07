Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 204,369 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,369 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $116,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

