Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $130,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

