Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $130,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

