Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $131.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,475 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.43% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $131,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

