Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $141.64 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.65% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $141,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33,962.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

