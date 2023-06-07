Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Travelers Companies worth $132,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,535,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $24,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,469,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.57.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

