Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,209 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $135,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

