Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,548,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,465,104 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $141,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

