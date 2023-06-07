Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,143,996 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,996 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.64% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $140,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

