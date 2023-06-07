Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $137,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

NYSE WRB opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

