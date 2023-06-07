American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 331,615 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,615 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of California Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in California Resources by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

CRC stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

