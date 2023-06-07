Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 863,132 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.65% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $141,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

