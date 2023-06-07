Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $132,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

