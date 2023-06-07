Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 252,022 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Autodesk worth $138,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

