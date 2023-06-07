BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Align Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.