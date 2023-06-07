Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,548,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $141,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

