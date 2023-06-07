Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after buying an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology



DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

