Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 563 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.