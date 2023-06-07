Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 511 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IPAC opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $58.62.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

