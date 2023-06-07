Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

