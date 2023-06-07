Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.77.

Insider Activity

Etsy Stock Up 5.6 %

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.